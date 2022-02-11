Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton nabbed another Big East win while UNI and Drake both lost on the road in women’s regional college basketball action on Friday.

Creighton (17-7, 12-4): Creighton rolled to a 68-47 win over Xavier (7-16, 2-12). Lauren Jensen had six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for Creighton while Emma Ronsiek added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Morgan Maly added 11 points for the Jays. 

Northern Iowa (16-7, 9-3): Northern Iowa lost a tight road battle with Southern Illinois (14-7, 9-2), 64-60. Kam Finley had a big game for the Panthers with 25 points while Karli Rucker added 12 points. 

Drake (12-11, 4-8): Drake lost a 63-59 Missouri Valley Conference road meeting with Missouri State (17-5, 8-3). Maggie Bair had a team-best 15 points for Drake while Grace Berg and Maddie Petersen posted 10 points each.

