(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Nebraska, Drake nabbed a win and Northwest Missouri State and Missouri both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-10): The Bearcats lost a 79-50 MIAA game with Pittsburg State (12-6). Molly Hartnett led Northwest with 17 points and five rebounds.
Iowa (11-6, 7-6): Caitlin Clark poured in 39 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists to lift Iowa to an 88-81 win over Nebraska. McKenna Warnock added 19 points and six boards, and Monika Czinano pitched in 17 points for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (9-8, 7-7): Sam Haiby had 28 points for Nebraska in their 88-81 loss to Iowa. Isabelle Bourne added 16 points, Bella Cravens had 12 and Ashley Scoggin put in 10 for the Huskers.
Drake (11-8, 9-3): Grace Berg had 14 points and six assists, and Drake beat Southern Illinois (6-9, 3-7), 74-70. Maggie Negaard added 13 points while Maddie Monahan and Taylor McAulay scored 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (7-8, 3-7): Missouri lost a 77-62 Southeastern Conference game to No. 1 South Carolina (16-2, 11-0). Shut Dickson scored 15 points for the Tigers while LaDazhia Williams pitched in 12.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 88 Nebraska 81
Michigan 62 Purdue 49
Rutgers 70 Northwestern 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 74 Southern Illinois 70
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 77 Missouri 62
Kentucky 71 Tennessee 56
Georgia 74 Auburn 54
Florida 73 LSU 66 — OT
Ole Miss 67 Alabama 62
Arkansas 86 Mississippi State 80