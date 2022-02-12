(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas and UMKC were all winners while Northwest Missouri State, Omaha and K-State lost in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-9, 10-8): Northwest Missouri State lost in MIAA play to Missouri Southern State (18-5, 15-3), 56-49. Mallory McConkey had a team-high 17 points with seven rebounds while Creston alum Kelsey Fields added seven points and 11 boards for the Bearcats in the loss.
Iowa State (21-3, 10-2): The No. 9 Cyclones rolled to a 93-70 win over TCU (6-15, 2-10). Ashley Joens poured in 32 points with 14 rebounds while Lexi Donarski had 16 points and Emily Ryan finished with 14 points and 17 assists. Morgan Kane pitched in 13 points, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 11 points.
Nebraska (18-6, 7-6): Nebraska cruised to an 82-63 road win over Illinois (6-14, 1-8). Jaz Shelley had 21 points on five made 3-pointers, grabbing six rebounds to go along with it. Issie Bourne pitched in 17 points and seven rebounds, Becca Cravens added 12 points and 11 boards and Sam Haiby tallied 10 points, eight boards and five assists.
Omaha (6-18, 2-13): Omaha fell to South Dakota State (17-8, 13-1), 77-62. Natalie Bartle and Kennedi Grant had 11 points each for the Mavericks in the defeat.
Kansas (17-5, 8-4) & Kansas State (17-8, 7-6): Kansas was a 63-51 winner over Kansas State in Big 12 play. Zakiyah Franklin had 16 points and six assists for the Jayhawks while Holly Kersgieter had 12 points and 10 boards and Taiyanna Jackson added 10 points, 10 boards, five blocks and four steals. Ayoka Lee led K-State with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Kansas City (19-5, 9-4): Kansas City picked up another Summit League win over Oral Roberts (12-12, 7-6), 69-63. Kiara Bradley had 19 points and nine rebounds, Brooklyn McDavid pitched in 14 points and Naomie Alnatas added 11 points and nine assists. Paige Bradford and Sanaa’ St. Andre added 10 points each for the Roos.