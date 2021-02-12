(KMAland) -- Drake, Northern Iowa and Kansas City were all victors on Friday in regional college women’s basketball action.
Drake (12-8, 10-3): Sarah Beth Gueldner had 21 points off the bench for Drake in an 83-54 win over Southern Illinois (6-10, 3-8). Grace Berg added 14 points, Allie Wooldridge added 13 and Taylor McAulay put in 11 for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (9-8, 6-4): Kam Finley hit a 3-pointer with one second left to lift Northern Iowa to a 73-72 win over Bradley (11-8, 7-5). Finley finished with 25 points in the victory while Nicole Kroeger (12 points) and Karli Rucker (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.
Omaha (2-10, 1-6): Claire Killian had 17 points and eight rebounds for Omaha in their 69-59 loss to Kansas City. Elena Pilakouta pitched in 13 points and Josie Filer added 11 for the Mavericks.
Kansas City (8-8, 5-5): Mandy Willems scored 23 points and Naomie Alnatas added 20 for Kansas City in a 69-59 win over Omaha.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETABLL SCOREBOARD (2/12)
Big East Conference
UConn 64 Georgetown 40
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 83 Southern Illinois 54
Northern Iowa 73 Bradley 72
Missouri State 69 Illinois State 52
Loyola Chicago 67 Evansville 49
Summit League
Kansas City 69 Omaha 59
Western Illinois 85 Denver 68