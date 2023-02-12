(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Creighton were all Sunday winners in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa (20-5, 12-2): Iowa rolled to a 111-57 win over Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) in Big Ten Conference play. Caitlyn Clark had 15 points and 10 assists while Molly Davis came off the bench to score a team-best 17 points. Monika Czinano tallied 14 points, Taylor McCabe pitched in 12 and Hannah Stuelke added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (17-6, 12-2): Northern Iowa rolled to an 83-60 win over Valparaiso (4-19, 2-12). Maya McDermott led UNI with 19 points and seven assists, and Grace Boffeli pitched in 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers in the victory.
Drake (14-8, 9-5): Drake lost to UIC (14-11, 6-8), 64-52. Maggie Bair had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Ashley Miller chipped in 12 points and seven boards for the Bulldogs. Grace Berg added 11 points for Drake.
Nebraska (14-11, 6-8): Nebraska dropped a tight 80-75 Big Ten Conference game with No. 12 Michigan (20-5, 10-4). Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Issie Bourne pitched in 18 points of her own in the loss. Jaz Shelley added a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, and Sam Haiby added 10 points for the Huskers.
Creighton (18-6, 12-4): Lauren Jensen had 15 points and five assists, and Kiani Lockett posted 13 points for Creighton in the 73-53 win over Xavier (7-18, 0-16). Emma Ronsiek just missed a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Missouri (15-10, 4-8): Missouri struggled through a 61-33 loss to Arkansas (19-8, 6-6). Hayley Frank had a team-best eight points in the loss.
Kansas State (14-11, 3-9): Kansas State fell to No. 16 Oklahoma (20-4, 10-3), 85-68, on Sunday. Gabby Gregory had 24 points and six rebounds while Brylee Glenn, Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn all scored 12 points. Sundell, a Maryville alum, pitched in five assists, four rebounds and four steals in the loss.