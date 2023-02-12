(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were the only two regional teams of five to pick up wins on the women’s side Saturday.
Iowa State (15-7, 7-5): No. 21 Iowa State dropped their third straight to West Virginia (15-8, 6-6), 73-60. Ashley Joens had 17 points and nine rebounds and Emily Ryan added 13 points, seven boards and four assists for the Cyclones. Denae Fritz pitched in 11 points of her own in the loss.
Omaha (12-14, 7-8): Omaha lost to North Dakota (15-9, 8-6), 79-61. Elena Pilakouta had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Sam Mitchell tallied nine points for the Mavericks.
Northwest Missouri State (13-11, 8-10): Northwest Missouri State rolled to an MIAA win over Northeastern State (6-16, 3-15), 68-46. Peyton Kelderman scored 15 points, Caely Kasten added 12 off the bench and Molly Hartnett put in 11 with six assists. Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood (10 points, 9 rebounds) and Creston alum Kelsey Fields (9 points, 18 rebounds) also had big games.
Kansas City (7-18, 3-11): Kansas City struggled to an 80-57 loss to St. Thomas (10-15, 5-10). Manna Mensah scored 22 points and had five rebounds, and Tamia Ugass posted 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Roos.
Kansas (16-7, 6-6): Kansas took a 78-67 win at Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8). Taiyanna Jackson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Holly Kersgieter also played well with 18 points for the Jayhawks.