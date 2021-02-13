(KMAland) -- NN
Northwest Missouri State (7-10): The Bearcats rolled to a 78-55 win over Missouri Southern (7-12). Mallory McConkey poured in 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists while Molly Hartnett and Jayna Green had 12 points apiece.
Iowa State (13-8, 9-5): Lexi Donarski puled in 32 points on 6/9 from 3 to lead Iowa State in a 92-81 win over TCU (8-10, 3-10). Ashley Joens chipped in 22 points and Kristin Scott scored 17 with nine boards.
Creighton (5-8, 4-5): Tatum Rembao’s layup in the final seconds of overtime lifted Creighton to a 77-76 win over Seton Hall (9-5, 7-4). Morgan Maly topped the Jays with 20 points and seven rebounds, Rembao pitched in 18 points and Temi Carda had 12.
Northern Iowa (9-9, 6-5): Karli Rucker scored 19 points to lead Northern Iowa in a 78-63 loss to Bradley (12-8, 8-5). Bre Gunnels pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers in the loss.
Omaha (2-11, 1-7): Claire Killian had 14 points for Omaha in a 76-66 loss to Kansas City. Sarah Schmitt added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Elena Pilakouta put in 10 points and grabbed eight boards.
Kansas State (6-12, 1-10): Kansas State nabbed a 77-66 win over Kansas. Ayoka Lee had a monster game with 28 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks for the Wildcats. Rachel Ranke chipped in 17 points while Emilee Ebert added 15 points, six assists and five boards.
Kansas (7-11, 3-8): Kansas got 24 points from Mia Vuksic and 22 from Holly Kersgieter in a 77-66 loss to Kansas State.
Kansas City (9-8, 6-5): Four players hit double figures for Kansas City in a 76-66 win over Omaha (2-11, 1-7). Mandy Willems and RaVon Nero had 16 points each while Jada Mickens and Naomie Alnatas pitched in 15 apiece for the Roos.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/13)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 92 TCU 81
Kansas State 77 Kansas 66
Oklahoma 72 West Virginia 71
Oklahoma 81 Texas Tech 66
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 78 Penn State 65
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 Seton Hall 76 — OT
St. John’s 47 Butler 35
Marquette 73 Providence 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 78 Northern Iowa 63
Missouri State 73 Illinois State 72
Loyola Chicago 61 Evansville 31
Summit League
Kansas City 76 Omaha 66
South Dakota State 82 Oral Roberts 60
South Dakota 72 North Dakota 63
Western Illinois 90 Denver 82