(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled to a win on Sunday while Drake and Northern Iowa suffered defeats in Sunday's regional women's college basketball action.
Creighton (18-7, 13-4): Creighton rolled to a 96-65 win over Butler (1-21, 0-13) on Sunday. Lauren Jensen scored 23 points and buried seven 3-pointers while Emma Ronsiek had 19 points and Morgan Maly tallied 18. Carly Bachelor had a stellar day with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Drake (12-12, 4-9): Drake fell short in a 73-65 loss to Southern Illinois. Katie Dinnebier led the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds while Grace Berg had 11 points and six boards. Maggie Bair also reached double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (16-8, 9-4): Missouri State held off Northern Iowa for the 66-57 win. Kam Finley and Karli Rucker led UNI with 14 points. Grace Boffeli added eight points and four rebounds.