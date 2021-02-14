NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska and Missouri women were losers in regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Nebraska (9-9, 7-8): Nebraska was routed by No. 9 Maryland (14-2, 10-1), 95-73. Ruby Porter had 19 points to lead the Huskers while Isabelle Bourne added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kate Cain also had 17 points for Nebraska.

Missouri (7-9, 3-8): Missouri lost an 82-64 SEC battle with No. 24 Georgi (16-4, 8-4). LaDazhia Williams led the Tigers with 17 points and seven rebounds while Hayley Frank and Haley Troup each scored 14 points in the loss.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/14)

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 60 Texas 35

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 95 Nebraska 73

Indiana 58 Illinois 50

Minnesota 68 Wisconsin 63

Rutgers 75 Purdue 57

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 82 Missouri 64

South Carolina 66 LSU 59

Texas A&M 80 Tennessee 70

Alabama 92 Auburn 78

Summit League 

South Dakota State 73 Oral Roberts 61

South Dakota 64 North Dakota 47

