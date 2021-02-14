(KMAland) -- The Nebraska and Missouri women were losers in regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (9-9, 7-8): Nebraska was routed by No. 9 Maryland (14-2, 10-1), 95-73. Ruby Porter had 19 points to lead the Huskers while Isabelle Bourne added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kate Cain also had 17 points for Nebraska.
Missouri (7-9, 3-8): Missouri lost an 82-64 SEC battle with No. 24 Georgi (16-4, 8-4). LaDazhia Williams led the Tigers with 17 points and seven rebounds while Hayley Frank and Haley Troup each scored 14 points in the loss.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/14)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 60 Texas 35
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 95 Nebraska 73
Indiana 58 Illinois 50
Minnesota 68 Wisconsin 63
Rutgers 75 Purdue 57
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 82 Missouri 64
South Carolina 66 LSU 59
Texas A&M 80 Tennessee 70
Alabama 92 Auburn 78
Summit League
South Dakota State 73 Oral Roberts 61
South Dakota 64 North Dakota 47