(KMAland) -- Nebraska upset No. 5 Indiana, Iowa lost a nationally-ranked battle with Maryland and Kansas City picked up another win in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.
Nebraska (19-6, 8-6): Nebraska upset No. 5 Indiana (18-4, 10-2), 72-55, behind five players in double figures. Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 each while Allison Weidner finished with 11 and Issie Bourne and Alexis Markowski had 10 each. Markowski also grabbed 15 rebounds for the double-double.
Iowa (16-7, 10-4): Iowa lost a nationally-ranked battle with No. 13 Maryland (19-6, 11-3), 81-69. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, but she turned it over 10 times and shot just 3/13 from 3. Monika Czinano added 16 points, and Kate Martin had 10 points for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas City (20-5, 10-4): Kansas City picked up another win, 69-53, over St. Thomas (6-18, 3-11). Paige Bradford led the Roos with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Naomie Alnatas had 12 and six assists and Brooklyn McDavid posted 11 points.