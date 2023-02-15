(KMAland) -- Iowa and K-State rolled to wins while Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas all lost by a combined seven points in women’s regional college basketball Wednesday.
Iowa (21-5, 13-2): Iowa rolled to a 91-61 win over Wisconsin (8-19, 3-12). Caitlin Clark had another big night with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Monika Czinano posted 19 points and six boards. McKenna Warnock also scored well with 16 points and had four assists.
Nebraska (14-12, 6-9): Nebraska dropped a 95-92 Big Ten Conference meeting to Minnesota (10-16, 3-12). Jaz Shelley had 37 points on seven made 3-pointers while Issie Bourne pitched in 21 points and seven boards. Maddie Krull pitched in 13 points, and Alexis Markowski had nine points and 14 rebounds.
Creighton (18-7, 12-5): Creighton dropped a tight 62-60 Big East battle with No. 6 UConn (23-4, 15-1). Morgan Maly led the Bluejays with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Lauren Jensen and Rachael Saunders had 13 points apiece.
Kansas (16-8, 6-7): Kansas fell in Big 12 Conference play to West Virginia (16-8, 7-6), 62-60. Taiyanna Jackson had 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Zakiyah Franklin added 16 points and five assists. Wyvette Mayberry pitched in 13 points and six assists for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (15-11, 4-9): Kansas State rolled to an 87-68 win over Baylor (16-9, 7-6). Gabby Gregory had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell added 20 points, six assists and five steals for the Wildcats. Brylee Glenn added in 14 points and five rebounds, and Jaelynn Glenn put in 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.