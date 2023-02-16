(KMAland) -- Drake and Missouri were both winners in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northern Iowa (17-7, 12-3): Illinois State edged UNI by a 72-70 score in Missouri Valley Conference play. Maya McDermott scored a team-best 17 points while Grace Boffeli added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emerson Green pitched in 15 points and Kam Finley tallied 12.
Drake (15-8, 10-5): Maggie Bair had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Drake in an 81-49 win over Bradley (3-23, 0-15). Taylor McAulay and Anna Miller had 11 points each while Sarah Beth Gueldner pitched in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Omaha (12-15, 7-9): Omaha was trounced by South Dakota (12-14, 8-7), 61-41. Kennedi Grant had 21 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Kansas City (7-19, 3-12): Kansas City lost to North Dakota State (15-10, 9-6), 86-75. Manna Mensah had 27 points for the Roos while Machia Mullens added 14 points and eight boards. Tamia Ugass chipped in 13 points.
Missouri (16-10, 5-8): Missouri was a 75-62 winner in the Southeastern Conference over Missisppi State (18-8, 7-6). Hayley Frank had 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Lauren Hansen added 20 points, six boards, five steals and three assists. Ashton Judd added 17 points off the bench for the Tigers.