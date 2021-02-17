(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Kansas, Nebraska upset Northwestern and K-State lost to Okie State in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (14-8, 10-5): Ashley Joens had 24 points and 12 rebounds while Lexi Donarski put in 20 points for the Cyclones in an 84-82 win over Kansas. Kristin Scott pitched in 18 points for ISU.
Nebraska (10-9, 8-8): Nebraska upset No. 24 Northwestern (11-5, 9-5), 71-64. Kate Cain had 22 points and eight rebounds while Isabelle Bourne added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Huskers.
Kansas (7-12, 3-9): Zakiyah Franklin had 26 points and five assists for Kansas in an 84-82 loss to Iowa State. Holly Kersgieter had 18 points, Ioanna Chatzileonti added 11 and Chandler Prater tallied 10.
Kansas State (6-13, 0-11): Ayoka Lee had 27 points and seven rebounds for K-State in a 59-46 loss to Oklahoma State (16-6, 12-4).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/17)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 84 Kansas 82
Oklahoma State 59 Kansas State 46
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 71 Northwestern 64
Maryland 103 Illinois 58
Rutgers 83 Minnesota 56
Big East Conference
UConn 77 St. John’s 32
DePaul 83 Xavier 75