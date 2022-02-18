(KMAland) -- Kansas City won in the Summit League while Nebraska and Missouri were both losers in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Nebraska (19-7, 8-7): Nebraska dropped an 83-76 Big Ten meeting to Penn State (10-15, 4-11). Alexis Markowski had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Huskers in the loss. Issie Bourne added 15 points and seven rebounds, Sam Haiby scored 11 points with six assists and Jaz Shelley and Becca Cravens finished with 10 points each.
Missouri (16-10, 5-8): Missouri was routed by No. 21 Georgia (18-7, 7-6), 74-49. Hayley Frank, LaDazhia Williams and Jayla Kelly all scored 10 points each for the Tigers in the loss.
Kansas City (21-5, 11-4): Kansas City picked up another Summit League win over North Dakota (15-12, 9-7), 71-61. Brooklyn McDavid poured in 29 points for the Roos while Naomie Alnatas added 15 points, eight assists six rebounds and four steals.