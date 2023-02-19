(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Nebraska and Iowa State won in overtime to highlight Saturday's women's college basketball slate.
Iowa (22-5, 14-2) & Nebraska (14-13, 6-10): The Hawkeyes got a 30-point output from Caitlin Clark in an 80-60 win. Monika Czinano had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Kate Martin registered 10 points.
Iowa State (17-7, 9-5): Iowa State was an 81-77 overtime winner over Baylor (16-10, 7-7). Ashley Joens dropped 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win while Emily Ryan also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Donarski (16), Denae Fritz (12) and Nyamer Diew (10) also cracked double digits.
Creighton (19-7, 13-5): Creighton rolled past Georgetown (12-15, 5-13, 75-34. Morgan Maly dropped 16 points and Emma Ronsiek had 10 in the win. Lauren Jensen added nine.
Omaha (12-16, 7-10): South Dakota State routed Omaha, 87-54. Sam Mitchell and Kennedi Grant had 10 points apiece while Elena Pilakouta added nine points and nine rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (13-13, 8-12): Missouri Western beat the Bearcats, 75-59. Molly Hartnett scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood had 10 points and nine rebounds. Caely Kesten accoutned for 10 points.
Drake (16-8, 11-5): Drake was an 83-67 winner over Illinois State (19-7, 13-3). The Bulldogs had four in double figures: Anna Miller (18 points), Grace Berg (17), Maggie Bair (14) and Katie Dinnebier (13). Bair also had 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Northern Iowa (18-7, 13-3): The Panthers used a 41-23 second half to record a 76-50 win over Bradley (3-24, 0-16). Grace Boffeli dropped 17 points and Maya McDermott had 16. Kayba Laube came off the bench to contribute 10 points.
Kansas State (15-12, 4-10): TCU (7-18, 1-13) recorded their first conference win with a 75-62 victory over Kansas State. Gabby Gregory had 15 points to lead the Wildcats while Jaelyn Glenn had 13, Brylee Glenn scored 11 and Eliza Maupin accounted for 10. Maryville alum Serena Sundell posted seven points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Kansas City (7-20, 3-13): North Dakota (17-9, 10-6) beat Kansas City, 61-39. Tamia Ugass and Machia Mullens had 10 points apiece for Kansas City in the loss.