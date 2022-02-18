(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled to a win over St. John’s in women’s college basketball action on Friday.
Creighton (19-7, 14-4): Creighton rolled to a 107-59 win over St. John’s (10-16, 6-10). Emma Ronsiek had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Lauren Jensen added 16 points, four assists and four steals to lead the Jays. Carly Bachelor, Morgan Maly and Jayme Horan score 14 points each, and Payton Brotzki put in 13 points. Tatum Rembao also had a strong game with eight points and 10 assists, and Rachael Saunders scored 10 points.