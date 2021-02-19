Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Penn State and Northwest Missouri State fell to Emporia State in women’s regional college basketball action on Thursday. 

Northwest Missouri State (7-11, 7-11): Northwest Missouri State lost 69-58 to Emporia State (15-4, 15-4). Jaelyn Haggard had 15 points for the Bearcats off the bench. Caely Kesten posted 12 points, and Mia Stillman finished with 11.

Iowa (12-6, 8-6): Caitlin Clark had 32 points to lead Iowa in a 96-78 win over Penn State (8-10, 5-9). Kate Martin chimed in 19 points and 11 assists for the Hawkeyes while Monika Czinano posted 17 points and eight boards. McKenna Warnock tallied 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/18) 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 96 Penn State 78

Ohio State 100 Purdue 85

Indiana 70 Michigan 65

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 79 Georgetown 72 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 75 South Carolina 67

Alabama 77 Florida 70

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.