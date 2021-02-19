(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Penn State and Northwest Missouri State fell to Emporia State in women’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-11, 7-11): Northwest Missouri State lost 69-58 to Emporia State (15-4, 15-4). Jaelyn Haggard had 15 points for the Bearcats off the bench. Caely Kesten posted 12 points, and Mia Stillman finished with 11.
Iowa (12-6, 8-6): Caitlin Clark had 32 points to lead Iowa in a 96-78 win over Penn State (8-10, 5-9). Kate Martin chimed in 19 points and 11 assists for the Hawkeyes while Monika Czinano posted 17 points and eight boards. McKenna Warnock tallied 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/18)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 96 Penn State 78
Ohio State 100 Purdue 85
Indiana 70 Michigan 65
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 79 Georgetown 72 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 75 South Carolina 67
Alabama 77 Florida 70