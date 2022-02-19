(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha, Drake, Kansas and UMKC were all victorious in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (16-9, 11-8): Northwest Missouri State won a 58-53 overtime battle with Washburn (12-13, 10-9). Mallory McConkey had 16 points and five rebounds, Peyton Kelderman added 12 points and Creston alum Kelsey Fields posted eight points and 12 boards.
Iowa State (22-4, 11-3): No. 6 Iowa State rolled past No. 15 Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5), 89-67. Ashley Joens had 28 points and nine rebounds while Emily Ryan pitched in 15 points and nine assists. Lexi Donarski added 14 points, and Aubrey Joens tallied 12 points for the Cyclones.
Iowa (17-7, 11-4): No. 22 Iowa edged past No. 5 Indiana (19-5, 11-3) for a 96-91 road win. Monika Czinano posted a team-high 22 points for Iowa while McKenna Warnock added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Caitlin Clark finished with 18 points and 12 assists, and Kate Martin had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gabby Marshall tallied 10 points of her own in the win.
Omaha (7-18, 3-13): Omaha got 16 points from Natalie Bartle in a 62-50 win over Denver (8-19, 3-13). Mariah Murdie posted 11 points and six rebounds in the win.
Drake (13-12, 5-9) & Northern Iowa (16-9, 9-5): Drake nabbed a 73-68 win over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Conference play. Megan Meyer and Anna Miller had 16 points each while Grace Berg finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Karli Rucker led UNI with 19 points, and Bre Gunnels pitched in 13 points, six boards and six blocks in the loss.
Kansas (19-5, 10-4): Kansas went on the road for a 71-68 win over Texas Tech (10-15, 3-11). Taiyanna Jackson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks in the win. Ioanna Chatzileonti had 16 points, five grabs and four assists, Aniya Thomas finished with 14 points and Holly Kersgieter had 10 points and nine boards.
Kansas City (22-5, 12-4): Kansas City took a 76-67 win over North Dakota State (10-17, 6-11). Brooklyn McDavid led the way for the Roos with 22 points and six rebounds while Naomie Alnatas added 17 points. Paige Bradford pitched in 10 points and eight rebounds.