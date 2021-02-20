(KMAland) — Omaha and UNI were winners while Drake and UMKC lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.
Omaha (3-11, 2-7): Omaha was a 73-61 victor over North Dakota (2-18, 2-12). Josie Filer topped the Mavericks with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Claire Killian posted 15 points and seven rebounds.
Drake (12-9, 10-4): Drake lost a 76-68 MVC matchup with Illinois State (10-6, 7-6). Grace Berg led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Maddie Monahan added 15 with six assists.
Northern Iowa (10-9, 7-5): Northern Iowa handled Loyola Chicago (9-7, 7-5), 78-51. Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Kam Finley and Nicole Kroeger scored 11 points each.
Kansas City (9-9, 6-6): Kansas City lost to Denver (6-13, 4-7) in Summit League play, 63-55. Naomie Alnatas and Paige Bradofrd had 17 points apiece for the Roos in the loss.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Marquette 65 Villanova 57
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 76 Drake 68
Northern Iowa 78 Loyola Chicago 51
Missouri State 62 Bradley 56
Southern Illinois 84 Indiana State 69
Evansville 57 Valparaiso 43
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 84 Ole Miss 74
Summit League
Omaha 73 North Dakota 61
Denver 63 UMKC 55
South Dakota State 86 North Dakota State 78