(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action.
Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
Iowa (18-4, 10-1): The No. 6 Hawkeyes got a monster game from Caitlin Clark in a 96-82 win over No. 8 Maryland (18-5, 9-3). Clark dropped 42 points on 13-of-19 shooting while Monika Czinano had 28 points. Hannah Stuelke added 13 points in the win.
Omaha (10-13, 5-7): Omaha held off St. Thomas (8-14, 3-9) for a 58-54 win. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave led the efforts with 18 points and six rebounds while Aaliyah Stanley had 10 points. Morgan Gardner and Elena Pilakouta added 12 and nine points, respectively.
Missouri (15-8, 4-6): Missouri used a 26-12 start to beat Vanderbilt (10-13, 1-8) 86-69. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 25 points and seven rebounds while Lauren Hansen had 22 points and six boards. Sara-Rose Smith (18) and Ashton Judd (10) also cracked double figures while Judd snagged eight boards.
Northwest Missouri State (10-11, 5-10): The Bearcats fell 52-42 to Emporia State (12-10, 7-9). Peyton Kelderman posted 11 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields just missed out on a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds.