NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won in the MIAA while Kansas was routed in the Big 12 on Tuesday in regional women’s college basketball action. 

Northwest Missouri State (5-9): Molly Hartnett stayed hot with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Northwest Missouri State beat Missouri Southern (6-9), 63-46. Jaelyn Haggard added 18 points while Mia Stillman put in 17.

Kansas (6-8, 2-6): Kansas struggled to a Big 12 blowout loss to Oklahoma State (13-5, 9-3), 82-55. Holly Kersgieter topped the Jayhawks with 17 points and six rebounds while Zakiyah Franklin added 10 points and five assists.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/2)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 82 Kansas 55

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.