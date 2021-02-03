(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won in the MIAA while Kansas was routed in the Big 12 on Tuesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (5-9): Molly Hartnett stayed hot with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Northwest Missouri State beat Missouri Southern (6-9), 63-46. Jaelyn Haggard added 18 points while Mia Stillman put in 17.
Kansas (6-8, 2-6): Kansas struggled to a Big 12 blowout loss to Oklahoma State (13-5, 9-3), 82-55. Holly Kersgieter topped the Jayhawks with 17 points and six rebounds while Zakiyah Franklin added 10 points and five assists.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/2)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 82 Kansas 55