(KMAland) -- Iowa State handled K-State, Creighton fell to UConn, UNI was a dominant winner and Kansas also picked up a victory in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (19-3, 8-2) & Kansas State (16-6, 6-4): Iowa State handled Kansas State, 70-55, in Big 12 Conference play. Ashley Joens finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Emily Ryan added 15 points, eight assists, six boards and four steals. Lexi Donarski pitched in 15 points, and Nyamer Diew tallied 10 points.
K-State’s Brylee Glenn had 19 points and four rebounds in the loss. Ayoka Lee was held to 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats.
Creighton (15-6, 10-3): Creighton dropped a 76-56 Big East meeting with No. 10 UConn (14-4, 9-0). Molly Mogensen was the only player in double figures for the Jays with 15 points in the loss.
Northern Iowa (13-6, 6-2): UNI rolled to a 72-49 win over Indiana State (9-9, 4-3). The Panthers had five players in double figures, led by 15 points from Kam Finley. Maya McDermott added 13, Karli Rucker pitched in 12, Grace Boffeli finished with 11 and 11 rebounds and Emerson Green tallied 10 and four steals.
Kansas (14-5, 5-4): Holly Kersgieter had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in a 65-56 win over Oklahoma State (6-13, 1-9). Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Jayhawks, and Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in reserve minutes.