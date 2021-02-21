Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton upset DePaul, Omaha picked up a second straight win and UMKC was also a winner in a tough day for regional women’s college basketball teams on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (7-12, 7-12): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 41-38 MIAA game to Washburn (9-10, 9-10). Jaelyn Haggard scored a team-high nine points for the Bearcats. 

Iowa State (14-9, 10-6): Iowa State dropped an 80-73 Big 12 battle to Oklahoma State (17-6, 13-4). Ashley Joens finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones.

Creighton (7-8, 6-5): Creighton grabbed an impressive 83-72 win over No. 19 DePaul (13-5, 10-3). Emma Ronsiek puled in 27 points to lead the Jays in the upset road victory.

Omaha (4-11, 3-7): Omaha edged North Dakota (2-19, 2-13), 75-72. Claire Killian had 23 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks in the victory.

Northern Iowa (10-10, 7-6): Northern Iowa lost a tough battle in overtime to Loyola Chicago (10-7, 8-5), 66-64. Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 13 points and nine assists. 

Drake (12-10, 10-5): Illinois State (11-6, 8-6) knocked off Drake, 81-71. Grace Berg led the Bulldogs with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. 

Kansas (7-13, 3-11): Holly Kersgieter dropped in 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in a 99-98 overtime loss to Texas Tech (10-12, 5-11).

Kansas City (10-9, 7-6): RaVon Nero scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Paige Bradford had 22 points and four blocks to lead UMKC in an 85-69 win over Denver (6-14, 4-8). 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 80 Iowa State 73

Texas Tech 99 Kansas 98 — OT

West Virginia 81 TCU 78

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 94 Minnesota 62

Northwestern 67 Wisconsin 54

Rutgers 75 Illinois 46

Big East Conference 

Creighton 83 DePaul 72

UConn 83 Xavier 32

Seton Hall 67 Providence 55

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 66 Northern Iowa 64 — OT

Illinois State 81 Drake 71

Missouri State 75 Bradley 62

Southern Illinois 76 Indiana State 52

Valparaiso 71 Evansville 56

Summit League 

Omaha 75 North Dakota 72

Kansas City 85 Denver 69

South Dakota 77 Oral Roberts 54

South Dakota State 69 North Dakota State 60

