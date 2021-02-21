(KMAland) -- Creighton upset DePaul, Omaha picked up a second straight win and UMKC was also a winner in a tough day for regional women’s college basketball teams on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-12, 7-12): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 41-38 MIAA game to Washburn (9-10, 9-10). Jaelyn Haggard scored a team-high nine points for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (14-9, 10-6): Iowa State dropped an 80-73 Big 12 battle to Oklahoma State (17-6, 13-4). Ashley Joens finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones.
Creighton (7-8, 6-5): Creighton grabbed an impressive 83-72 win over No. 19 DePaul (13-5, 10-3). Emma Ronsiek puled in 27 points to lead the Jays in the upset road victory.
Omaha (4-11, 3-7): Omaha edged North Dakota (2-19, 2-13), 75-72. Claire Killian had 23 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks in the victory.
Northern Iowa (10-10, 7-6): Northern Iowa lost a tough battle in overtime to Loyola Chicago (10-7, 8-5), 66-64. Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 13 points and nine assists.
Drake (12-10, 10-5): Illinois State (11-6, 8-6) knocked off Drake, 81-71. Grace Berg led the Bulldogs with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Kansas (7-13, 3-11): Holly Kersgieter dropped in 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in a 99-98 overtime loss to Texas Tech (10-12, 5-11).
Kansas City (10-9, 7-6): RaVon Nero scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Paige Bradford had 22 points and four blocks to lead UMKC in an 85-69 win over Denver (6-14, 4-8).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 80 Iowa State 73
Texas Tech 99 Kansas 98 — OT
West Virginia 81 TCU 78
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 94 Minnesota 62
Northwestern 67 Wisconsin 54
Rutgers 75 Illinois 46
Big East Conference
Creighton 83 DePaul 72
UConn 83 Xavier 32
Seton Hall 67 Providence 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 66 Northern Iowa 64 — OT
Illinois State 81 Drake 71
Missouri State 75 Bradley 62
Southern Illinois 76 Indiana State 52
Valparaiso 71 Evansville 56
Summit League
Omaha 75 North Dakota 72
Kansas City 85 Denver 69
South Dakota 77 Oral Roberts 54
South Dakota State 69 North Dakota State 60