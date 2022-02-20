(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Missouri, Creighton and Kansas State were all winners in Sunday's regional women's college basketball action.
Nebraska (20-7, 9-7): Nebraska used a 30-13 third quarter in a 93-70 win over Minnesota (12-16, 5-11). Allison Weidner led the Huskers with 23 points while Isabelle Bourne had 17 points, Alexis Markowski scored 15 and Sam Haiby had 14. Jaz Shelley only scored five points, but handed out 12 assists and grabbed five rebounds.
Missouri (17-10, 6-8): The Tigers held off Mississippi State (15-11, 6-8) for the 76-66 win. Hayley Frank had 19 points in the win and Haley Troup added 16. Aijha Blackwell came off the bench for an astounding 14-point, 18-rebound performance.
Kansas State (18-8, 8-6): Kansas State recorded a 56-38 win over Oklahoma State (8-15, 3-11). Ayoka Lee dropped 17 points, grabbed 13 boards and blocked two shots while Emilee Ebert had 13 points. Maryville alum Serena Sundell had seven rebounds and five assists.
Creighton (20-7, 15-4): Creighton held off Seton Hall in overtime for a 97-91 over Seton Hall (14-11, 9-8). Emma Ronsiek had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds while Lauren Jensen recorded 13 points and grabbed eight boards. The Bluejays received stellar bench play from Morgan Maly (17 points), Molly Mogensen (12 points, four assists and four rebounds), Rachael Saunders (11 points, five rebounds),