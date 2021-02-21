Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri rolled to wins while K-State lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Nebraska (11-9): The Huskers rolled to an 87-72 win in Big Ten Conference play over Penn State (8-11). Isabelle Bourne had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin posted 18 points apiece to lead Nebraska. Kate Cain added 11 points while Annika Stewart had 10.

Kansas State (6-14): Kansas State dropped a 59-48 decision to Texas (15-6) in Big 12 play. Christianna Carr scored 12 points for the Wildcats in the win.

Missouri (8-9): Missouri was a dominant winner in SEC play over Florida (10-11), 96-80. Hayley Frank had 26 points while Aijha Blackwell put in 21 with 14 rebounds. Shug Dickson also added 20 points off the bench for the Tigers.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/21)

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 59 Kansas State 48

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 87 Penn State 72

Michigan State 76 Purdue 73

Michigan 75 Ohio State 66

Big East Conference 

Villanova 64 Georgetown 56

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 96 Florida 80

Georgia 57 Tennessee 55

Alabama 71 Mississippi State 63

South Carolina 76 Kentucky 55

Texas A&M 66 Ole Miss 55

Arkansas 74 LSU 64

Summit League 

South Dakota 76 Oral Roberts 54

