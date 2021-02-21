(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri rolled to wins while K-State lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (11-9): The Huskers rolled to an 87-72 win in Big Ten Conference play over Penn State (8-11). Isabelle Bourne had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin posted 18 points apiece to lead Nebraska. Kate Cain added 11 points while Annika Stewart had 10.
Kansas State (6-14): Kansas State dropped a 59-48 decision to Texas (15-6) in Big 12 play. Christianna Carr scored 12 points for the Wildcats in the win.
Missouri (8-9): Missouri was a dominant winner in SEC play over Florida (10-11), 96-80. Hayley Frank had 26 points while Aijha Blackwell put in 21 with 14 rebounds. Shug Dickson also added 20 points off the bench for the Tigers.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/21)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 59 Kansas State 48
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 87 Penn State 72
Michigan State 76 Purdue 73
Michigan 75 Ohio State 66
Big East Conference
Villanova 64 Georgetown 56
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 96 Florida 80
Georgia 57 Tennessee 55
Alabama 71 Mississippi State 63
South Carolina 76 Kentucky 55
Texas A&M 66 Ole Miss 55
Arkansas 74 LSU 64
Summit League
South Dakota 76 Oral Roberts 54