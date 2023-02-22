(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled over No. 25 Illinois, Creighton knocked off Marquette & K-State was a winner over Kansas in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (17-8, 9-6): No. 20 Iowa State fell 73-68 to Oklahoma State (20-7, 10-5). Ashley Joens had 20 points and nine rebounds while Morgan Kane added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones in the defeat.
Nebraska (15-13, 7-10): Nebraska rolled to a 90-57 road win over No. 25 Illinois (20-8, 10-7). Jaz Shelley had 26 points on six made 3-pointers and totaled six assists with five rebounds in the win. Issie Bourne posted 16 points and 13 rebounds while Sam Haiby (12 points), Alexis Markowski (11) and Maddie Krull (10) also scored in double figures.
Creighton (20-7, 14-5): Morgan Maly had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Creighton was a 55-44 winner over Marquette (18-9, 11-7). Molly Mogensen and Rachael Saunders had 12 points apiece, and Emma Ronsiek grabbed 12 boards and four steals with five points.
Kansas State (16-12, 5-10) & Kansas (16-10, 6-9): Maryville alum Serena Sundell scored 24 points with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals while Gabby Gregory pitched in 20 points for K-State in a 63-45 win over Kansas. Zakiyah Franklin had 10 points for the Jayhawks.