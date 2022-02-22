(KMAland) -- Northwest and Iowa were both big winners in regional women’s college basketball on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-9, 12-8): Northwest Missouri State held their home court with a 77-65 win over Emporia State (13-13, 8-12). Molly Hartnett had a big night for the Bearcats with 20 points while Mallory McConkey added 15 points and Peyton Kedlerman put in 13. Jayna Green added seven points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa (18-7, 12-4): No. 21 Iowa was an 88-82 winner over No. 10 Indiana (19-6, 11-4). Caitlin Clark had 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Monika Czinano added 21 points and 10 rebounds. McKenna Warnock also had 16 points and seven rebounds.