(KMAland) -- Iowa State routed Kansas, Nebraska grabbed another win and Northwest and K-State both lost in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-10, 12-9): Northwest Missouri State couldn’t quite keep up with Nebraska-Kearney (21-6, 16-5) in a 68-51 loss. Molly Hartnett had 13 points for the Bearcats while Peyton Kelderman had 12.
Iowa State (23-4, 12-3) & Kansas (19-6, 10-5): Iowa State rolled to a dominant 85-59 win over Kansas. Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Lexi Donarski added 21 points. Emily Ryan pitched in 10 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Beatriz Jordo posted 10 points.
Chandler Prater topped Kansas with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Holly Kersgieter had 14 points. Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.
Nebraska (21-7, 10-7): Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in an 80-70 win over Wisconsin (7-20, 4-13). Issie Bourne posted 14 points, and Alexis Markowski and Sam Haiby had 11 points each for the Huskers.
Kansas State (18-9, 8-7): Kansas State lost a Big 12 game to No. 11 Texas (20-6, 10-5), 62-51. Serena Sundell led the Wildcats with 16 points while Ayoka Lee finished with 10 points in the loss.