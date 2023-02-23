(KMAland) -- Drake and Northwest Missouri State were winners while UNI, Missouri and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northern Iowa (18-8, 13-4): Northern Iowa fell in a tight Missouri Valley Conference battle with Belmont (18-10, 14-3), 82-77. Grace Boffeli led the Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Maya McDermott added 16 points. Cynthia Wolf finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Emerson Green finished out with 11 points. Cailyn Morgan came off the bench to score 12 points.
Drake (17-8, 12-5): Drake rolled to a 97-71 win over Murray State (13-13, 6-11). Maggie Bair had 28 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bulldogs. Sarah Beth Gueldner added 15 with seven assists, Grace Berg had 13, Katie Dinnebier put in 12 with nine assists and four steals and Ashley Miller tacked on 11 with seven boards.
Northwest Missouri State (14-13, 9-12): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 97-50 win over Central Oklahoma (10-15, 7-14). Lindsey Kelderman had a game-high 25 points for the Bearcats while Creston alum Kelsey Fields added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Caely Kesten chipped in 17 points, Jayna Green posted 12 with five boards and four blocks and Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood put in 10 points with eight boards.
Missouri (17-11, 6-9): Missouri took a 74-62 loss to Ole Miss (21-7, 10-5). Lauren Hansen had 26 points and Hayley Frank pitched in 14 for the Tigers in the loss.
Kansas City (7-21, 3-14): South Dakota State (24-5, 17-0) had little trouble with UMKC in an 86-52 win. UMKC had two players in double figures, led by Manna Mensah’s 15 points. E’Lease Stafford posted 11 points.