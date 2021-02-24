NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Iowa lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday. 

Northwest Missouri State (7-13, 7-13): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 56-43 MIAA contest to Washburn (10-10, 10-10). Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 13 points.

Iowa (12-7, 8-7): Iowa lost a 111-93 Big Ten shootout with Maryland (17-2, 13-1). Caitlin Clark had 34 points and seven assists to lead Iowa in the loss. Monika Czinano had 17 points and McKenna Warnock added 16.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/23) 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 111 Iowa 93

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 81 Auburn 68

