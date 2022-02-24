(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark had another big night in an Iowa win while Missouri and UMKC were losers in women's college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (19-7, 13-4): Iowa held off Rutgers for an 87-78 win. Caitlin Clark nearly posted a triple-double with 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Monika Czinano had 23 points and six rebounds while McKenna Warnock recorded 19 points.
Missouri (17-11): Kentucky (14-11, 7-8) was too much for the Tigers in a 78-63 win. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 16 points, Jayla Kelly had 11, Lauren Hansen scored 10 and Haley Troup finished with nine.
UMKC (22-6, 12-5): South Dakota (22-5, 15-1) cruised past UMKC for the 71-49 win, holding the Roos to nine points in the second quarter and seven in the third. Brooklyn McDavid had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Roos while Naomie Alnatas finished with eight points, four rebounds and four assists.