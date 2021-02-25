(KMAland) -- A busy night of regional women’s college basketball saw ISU rout West Virginia, Drake roll over UNI, K-State edge Texas Tech and Nebraska and Kansas both lose conference games.
Iowa State (15-9, 11-6): Ashley Joens had 20 points and six rebounds to lead Iowa State in an 85-68 win over No. 18 West Virginia (17-4, 11-4). Kristin Scott and Lexi Donarski added 18 points each, and Emily Ryan had 13 points and nine assists.
Nebraska (11-10, 9-9): Nebraska fell 73-63 in Big Ten Conference play to Minnesota (8-11, 7-10). Sam Haiby had 22 points for the Huskers while Annika Stewart scored 13 off the bench.
Drake (13-10, 11-5): Drake rolled to a 77-56 win over Northern Iowa behind 18 points from Grace Berg. Kierra Collier added 16 for the Bulldogs while Monica Burich posted 12 points and Maggie Baier added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Northern Iowa (10-11, 7-7): Kayba Laube scored 14 points off the bench for Northern Iowa, and Karli Rucker had 12 for UNI in a 77-56 loss to Drake.
Kansas State (7-14, 2-12): Kansas State took an 86-79 win over Texas Tech (10-13, 5-12) behind 24 points and 11 rebounds from Christianna Carr. Emilee Ebert added 19, Rachel Ranke posted 14 and Ayoka Lee put in 12 with eight boards.
Kansas (7-14, 3-12): Kansas took a 61-52 Big 12 Conference loss to Texas (16-6, 10-5). Holly Kersgieter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks.