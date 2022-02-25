(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa both picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.
Drake (14-12, 6-9): Drake rolled to a 104-62 win over Illinois State (15-12, 11-5). Megan Meyer had 18 points while Maggie Bair added 14, Katie Dinnebier pitched in 12 and Grace Berg tallied 10. Anna Miller finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs off the bench.
Northern Iowa (17-9, 10-5): Northern Iowa rolled to a 77-56 win over Bradley (4-21, 1-15). Kam Finley scored 15 points for the Panthers while Maya McDermott had 12 points and five assists. Grace Boffeli added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Karli Rucker finished with 10 points.