(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled No. 12 Michigan, and Northwest Missouri State, Creighton and Missouri all dropped games in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-14, 7-14): Northwest Missouri State lost 53-50 to Nebraska-Kearney (18-3, 18-3). Molly Hartnett had 19 points and Mallory McConkey finished with 12 for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Creighton (7-10, 6-7): Creighton fell to No. 1 UConn (19-1, 16-0), 81-49. Temi Carda had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Jays in the defeat.
Iowa (13-7, 9-7): Iowa rolled to an 89-67 win over No. 12 Michigan (13-3, 8-3). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Monika Czinano and Kate Martin added 15 points apiece. Sharon Goodman scored 10 off the bench for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri (8-10, 4-9): Missouri lost a tight battle with No. 20 Tennessee (14-6, 8-4), 78-73. Aijha Blackwell and Haley Troup each scored 16 points, and Shannon Dufficy and Shug Dickson finished with 10 apiece for the Tigers.