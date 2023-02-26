(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Omaha all collected wins in women's college basketball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (18-8, 10-6): TCU (7-20, 1-15) was no match for Iowa State in an 84-56 rout. Ashley Joens dropped 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Morgan Kane came off the bench for 17 points and eight rebounds. Emily Ryan had 12 points and Lexi Donarski scored 12 points. Denae Fritz had nine points and five rebounds.
Northern Iowa (19-8, 14-4): The Panthers rolled to a 76-48 win over Murray State (13-14, 6-12). Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Maya McDermott accounted for 13 points. Ryley Goebel and Kam Finley had nine points each.
Drake (17-9, 12-6): The Bulldogs fell to Belmont (19-10, 15-3), 83-77. Katie Dinnebier splashed 24 points while Maggie Bair added 15. Grace Berg and Sarah Beth Gueldner finished with 11 points each.
Omaha (13-16, 8-10): Omaha beat Denver (12-17, 8-10), 83-73. Elena Pilakouta had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Weeping Water alum Grace Cave accounted for 18 points and six rebounds. Kennedi Grant scored 13 points, and Aaliyah Stanley accounted for 11 points.
Kansas State (16-13, 5-11): West Virginia (17-10, 8-8) beat Kansas State, 67-58. Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 21 points while Jaelyn Glenn had 12 and Eliza Maupin totaled 11. Gabby Gregory narrowly missed on a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Kansas City (7-22, 3-15): South Dakota (14-15, 10-8) won a 74-73 thriller. Manna Mensah had 23 points to lead the Roos while E'Lease Stafford (20) and Sanaa' St. Andre (17) also had stout games.
Northwest Missouri State (14-14, 9-13): Missouri Southern (24-6, 16-6) held off the Bearcats for a 62-55 win. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 23 points while Jayna Green and Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood had eight points apiece.