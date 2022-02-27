Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State was the only regional winner in women’s college basketball on Saturday while Northwest Missouri State, Omaha, Kansas, K-State and UMKC all took Ls.

Northwest Missouri State (17-11, 12-10): Fort Hays State (25-3, 19-3) rolled past the Bearcats, 69-47. Molly Hartnett had 14 points and Peyton Kelderman added 11 in the Bearcats defeat.

Iowa State (24-4, 13-3): No. 9 Iowa State was another 71-55 winner over Texas Tech (10-17, 3-13). Ashley Joens scored 24 points with 12 rebounds, and Emily Ryan added 11 points and nine assists. Lexi Donarski posted 10 points in the win.

Omaha (7-19, 3-14): Omaha fell in Summit League play, 61-56, to St. Thomas (7-21, 4-14). Josie Filer had 11 points and Natalie Bartle finished with 10 for the Mavericks.

Kansas (19-7, 10-6): Kansas fell, 85-77, to No. 5 Baylor (23-5, 13-3). Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 23 points, Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 17 and Chandler Prater had 13 with six rebounds for the Jayhawks. Julie Brosseau finished with 11 points.

Kansas State (18-10, 8-8): Kansas State lost a tight battle with Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5), 72-69. Serena Sundell had 24 points and seven assists, and Laura Macke finished with 17 points. Ayoka Lee posted 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Kansas City (22-7, 12-6): UMKC lost to South Dakota State (21-8, 17-1), 94-62. Brooklyn McDavid had 18 points and Mandy Willems finished with 17 for the Roos.

