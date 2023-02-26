(KMAland) -- Iowa knocked off Indiana behind a Caitlin Clark game-winner, Nebraska rolled and Kansas was a winner in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (23-6, 15-3): No. 6 Iowa edged past No. 2 Indiana (26-2, 16-2) for an 86-85 win courtesy of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Caitlin Clark, who scored 34 points, grabbed nine rebound and had nine assists for the Hawkeyes. Kate Martin added 19 points and four assists, and Monika Czinano pitched in 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Nebraska (16-13, 8-10): Nebraska rolled to an 80-64 win over Northwestern (9-20, 2-16). Jaz Shelley scored 19 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals while Alexis Markowski added 16 points and 14 rebounds, Sam Haiby put in 13 points and Issie Bourne scored 11.
Missouri (17-12, 6-10): Missouri dropped a 61-52 battle with Florida (16-13, 5-11). Hayley Frank scored 16 points and Lauren Hansen had 12 for the Tigers.
Kansas (17-10, 7-9): Kansas snagged a 66-57 win over Oklahoma State (20-8, 10-6). Chandler Prater scored 18 points with nine boards and four steals, and Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin both scored 15 points for the Jayhawks. Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks.