(KMAland) -- Iowa claimed a share of the Big Ten while Nebraska, UNI and Drake also picked up wins and Crieghton and Mizzou both lost in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (20-7, 14-4): Iowa claimed a share of the Big Ten Conference championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan (22-5, 13-4). Caitlin Clark scored 38 points with 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals while Monika Czinano added 19 points and Gabbie Marshall finished with 14.
Nebraska (22-7, 11-7): Nebraska rolled to a 73-59 win over Northwestern (16-11, 8-8). Issie Bourne had 20 points, Jaz Shelley added 17 points and five assists and Alexis Markowki pitched in 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win for the Huskers.
Creighton (20-8, 15-5): Creighton dropped a high-scoring Big East Conference battle with DePaul (22-9, 14-6), 90-84. Emma Ronsiek led the Jays with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Molly Mogensen had 13 points and nine assists.
Northern Iowa (18-9, 11-5): Northern Iowa got past Illinois State (15-13, 11-6), 70-63. Bre Gunnels had 19 points and six rebounds, and Grace Boffeli added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers in the win.
Drake (15-12, 7-9): Drake came back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Bradley (4-22, 1-16), 77-71. Megan Meyer had 22 points on six made 3-pointers while Grace Berg added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Maggie Bair pitched in 13 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri (18-11, 7-9): Hayley Frank had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-73 loss to No. 15 Florida (20-9, 10-6). Mama Dembele had 13 points and Lauren Hansen finished with 12 for the Tigers, which also picked up 15 points from Izzy Higginbottom off the bench.