(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa rolled, Omaha squeaked out a win while Kansas and UMKC fell just short in Saturday's regional college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (7-15): The Bearcats concluded their season with a 70-47 defeat to Fort Hays State. Molly Hartnett paced Northwest with 10 points.
Northern Iowa (11-11, 8-7): Karli Rucker dropped 19 to lead the Panthers in a 67-31 win over Evansville. Rucker also passed out seven assists. Bre Gunnels scored eight points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
Omaha (5-12, 4-8): Elena Pilakouta had 24 points on 10 of 12 shooting in a 80-75 win over Denver. Josie Filer had 11 points, seven boards and three assists. Sophie Johnston had 10 points. Claire Killian posted nine.
Kansas State (7-15, 2-13): K-State was outscored 40-19 in the first half en rout to an 85-49 loss to No. 7 Baylor. Rachel Ranke paced the Wildcats with nine points.
Kansas (7-15, 3-13): West Virginia held off Kansas 72-68. Aniya Thomas had a team-high 19 points. Holly Kersgieter scored 12 and had boards.
UMKC (10-11, 7-8): The 'Roos could not complete a late comeback against No. 22 South Dakota State, losing 72-66. Naomie Alnatas scored 19. Paige Bradford posted 17 and corralled 11 rebounds.