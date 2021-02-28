NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Northern Iowa and Missouri won in dominant fashion to highlight women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

View the full rundown of regional teams in action below.

Iowa (14-7, 10-7): Gabbi Marshall put in a team-high 19 points to lead Iowa in an 84-70 win over Wisconsin (5-17, 2-17). Caitlin Clark added 18 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and McKenna Warnock had 14 points.

Northern Iowa (12-11, 9-7): Kayba Laube had 15 points off the bench for Northern Iowa in a 96-48 win over Loyola Chicago (6-14, 2-13). Kam Finley added 17 points while Karli Rucker (14 points), Maya McDermott (10 points) and Emerson Green (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.

Missouri (9-10, 5-9): Shug Dickson had a team-high 16 points for Missouri in a 77-57 rout of Mississippi State (10-8, 5-7). Hayley Frank added 14 points, Aijha Blackwell had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Shannon Dufficy scored 10.

