(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark recorded another triple-double in Iowa's blowout win, Jaz Shelley did the dirty work for Nebraska and Naomie Alnatas had a great night of shooting for UMKC in Thursday's regional women's college basketball slate.
Iowa (15-5, 9-2): Clark recorded her fifth triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Iowa’s 84-50 win over Wisconsin (5-16, 2-9). Monika Czinano scored 17 points and grabbed five boards, Kate Martin posted 10 points and Addison O’Grady came off the bench for 16 points.
Nebraska (16-4, 5-4): Shelley’s unorthodox double-double proved key in Nebraska’s 76-61 win over Penn State. The Australian snagged 12 rebounds and passed out 11 assists while also scoring six points. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska in scoring with 18 points while Isabelle Bourne posted 14 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Allison Weidner added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a reserve role.
Missouri (16-7, 5-5): Ole Miss (18-4, 6-3) handed the Tigers a 61-45 loss. LaDazhia Williams led Mizzou with 24 points while nobody else had more than five in the defeat. Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers’ rebounding efforts with 10 boards.
Omaha (6-14, 2-9): North Dakota State (8-13, 4-7) oustcored the Mavericks 35-18 in the second and third quarters for the 69-53 win. Mariah Murdle scored 12 points, grabbed six boards and handed out three assists, and Elena Pilakouta came off the bench to lead Omaha in scoring with 19 points.
UMKC (16-5, 6-4): UMKC held off St. Thomas (6-13, 3-6) for the 62-57 win behind a 30-point, seven-rebound performance from Alnatas. Alnatas buried 11 of her 20 shot attempts, canned two 3-pointers and went 6-of-10 from the free-throw line while Paige Bradford was the Roos’ next leading scorer with nine points.