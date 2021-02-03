(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (11-7, 7-4): Ashley Joens scored 17 points, but Iowa State dropped a 65-56 Big 12 battle with No. 21 West Virginia (14-2, 8-2). No other player scored more than nine points for the Cyclones.
Kansas State (5-10, 0-8): Kansas State lost 83-75 in overtime to Texas Tech (9-9, 4-8). Ayoka Lee scored 19 points while Christianna Carr added 18 for the Wildcats. Sydney Goodson tallied 13.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/3)
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 65 Iowa State 56
Texas Tech 83 Kansas State 75 — OT
Texas 69 Oklahoma 58
Big East Conference
UConn 94 St. John’s 62
Villanova 67 Providence 53
Marquette 55 Georgetown 48