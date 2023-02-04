(KMAland) -- Drake, Creighton, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (15-6, 7-4): Iowa State lost to Baylor (16-6, 7-3) in Big 12 Conference play, 76-70. Nyamer Diew led the way for the Cyclones with 25 points while Ashley Joens put in 23 with six boards and three steals. Lexi Donarski also scored in double figures with 23 points, and Emily Ryan had 12 assists, eight rebounds and two points.
Drake (13-7, 8-4): Maggie Bair had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Drake was an 87-48 winner over Evansville (10-10, 5-7). Katie Dinnebier added 13 points, seven assists and five steals, and Sarah Beth Gueldner added 13 points. Grace Berg tallied 11 points of her own in the win. Anna Miller came off the bench and had a big game with nine points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.
Creighton (16-6, 10-4): Creighton rolled to an 81-65 win over St. John’s (17-5, 8-5). Morgan Maly had 22 points and five rebounds, and Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen pitched in 17 points each for the Jays.
Omaha (11-13, 6-7): Aaliyah Stanley’s layup with seven seconds left lifted Omaha to a 57-55 win at Western Illinois (8-16, 3-10). Stanley had 17 points and five rebounds, and Elena Pilakouta posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Northwest Missouri State (11-11, 6-10): Molly Hartnett scored on a layup with six seconds left in overtime to give the Bearcats a 76-75 win over Washburn (9-12, 5-10). Hartnett had a big game with 24 points and six rebounds, and Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood pitched in 11 points, eight boards and four assists. Creston graduate Kelsey Fields added 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwest in the win.
Kansas City (7-16, 3-9): The Roos lost in Summit League play to Oral Roberts (11-12, 8-4), 86-68. Manna Mensah led UMKC with 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Tamia Ugass pitched in 18 points and 20 rebounds.
Kansas (14-7, 4-6): Kansas fell in a tight battle with No. 24 Texas (18-6, 9-2), 68-65. KU got 21 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals from Taiyanna Jackson while Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points. Wyvette Mayberry posted 12 points and eight assists for the Jayhawks.