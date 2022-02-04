(KMAland) -- Creighton and UNI were winners while Drake lost in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Creighton (16-6, 11-3): Creighton picked up a key Big East Conference road win over DePaul (18-6, 10-3), 77-68. Emma Ronsiek had 23 points and six rebounds while Lauren Jensen (11 points), Molly Mogensen (11 points) and Rachael Saunders (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Jays.
Northern Iowa (14-6, 7-2): Northern Iowa took a 69-56 Missouri Valley Conference win over Loyola Chicago (12-8, 4-5). Kam Finley and Emerson Green had 14 points each while Karli Rucker added 13 for the Panthers. Grace Boffeli chipped in eight points and 18 rebounds in the win.
Drake (11-10, 3-7): Drake dropped a 72-65 Missouri Valley Conference matchup to Valparaiso (7-14, 5-5). Grace Berg led the Bulldogs with 21 points while Maddie Petersen came of the bench to score 10 points.