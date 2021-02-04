NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Tough night in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday with losses for Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Nebraska (9-6, 7-5): Nebraska got 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks from Kate Cain, but it came in an 85-74 loss to Penn State (7-7, 4-6). Ashley Scoggin scored 11 points and Sam Haiby added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Huskers.

Iowa (10-5, 6-5): Iowa lost to No. 11 Ohio State (11-2, 7-2), 92-87. Caitlin Clark scored 30 points to go with nine assists and four rebounds in leading the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano pitched in 14 points, McKenna Warnock had 12 and Tomi Taiwo put in 13 off the bench. 

Kansas (6-9, 2-7): Kansas was routed by Baylor (13-2, 8-1), 83-50, in Big 12 play. Holly Kersgieter struck for 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Jayhawks.

Missouri (6-7, 2-6): Lauren Hansen made four 3s and finished with 19 points for Missouri in an 85-80 loss to No. 16 Arkansas (14-6, 4-5). Aijha Blackwell added 13 points and 12 rebounds, Hayley Frank and Shannon Dufficy posted 12 points each, Shug Dickson had 11 points and seven assists and LaDazhia Williams finished with 10.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/4)

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 83 Kansas 50

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 92 Iowa 87

Penn State 85 Nebraska 74

Maryland 84 Wisconsin 48

Michigan State 81 Illinois 60

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 71 Bradley 66

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 85 Missouri 80

South Carolina 77 Auburn 58

Texas A&M 54 LSU 41

Ole Miss 72 Kentucky 60

Georgia 83 Alabama 76 — OT

