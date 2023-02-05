(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday.
Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
Northern Iowa (15-6, 10-2): The Panthers cruised in a 91-51 win over Indiana State (9-12, 4-8). Grace Boffeli had 23 points and eight rebounds while Maya McDermott scored 12 points and Emerson Green totaled 11.
Kansas State (14-10, 3-8): The Wildcats fell to Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6) 78-68 despite 27 points from Maryville alum Serena Sundell. Gabby Gregory had 16 points while Brylee Glenn added 12 points.
Missouri (15-9, 4-7): Alabama (17-6, 6-4) held off Missouri for a 76-69 win. Hayley Frank had 26 points to lead the Tigers while Haley Troup scored 13 points.