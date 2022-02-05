(KMAland) -- Iowa State, UMKC and Kansas State picked up wins while Northwest Missouri State and Omaha lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-7, 9-6): Northwest Missouri State fell to Missouri Western (18-3, 12-3) in the MIAA, 68-52. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 24 points while Jayna Green added 13 points in the loss.
Iowa State (20-3, 9-2): Iowa State rolled to a 76-58 win over Oklahoma State (6-14, 1-10). Emily Ryan had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Cyclones in the win. Lexi Donarski added 17 points, Ashley Joens finished with 14 and Morgan Kane had 11 with seven rebounds for the Cyclones.
Omaha (6-16, 2-11): Omaha dropped a Summit League home contest with North Dakota (14-10, 8-5). Mariah Murdie had 17 points and six rebounds, and Elena Pilakouta added 17 and nine with four assists in the loss.
Kansas City (18-5, 8-4): Kansas City took an 87-85 overtime win over Western Illinois (12-10, 3-8) in Summit League play. Naomie Alnatas had a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Paige Bradford added 17 points and 14 boards. Kiara Bradley hit four 3s and tallied 20 points with eight rebounds.
Kansas State (17-6, 7-4): Kansas State edged past Texas Tech (9-12, 2-8), 82-75. Ayoka Lee had another monster game with 31 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points, six steals and five boards. Brylee Glenn pitched in 14 points, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell posted 12 points and seven assists.