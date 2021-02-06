(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Omaha and Drake were all winners in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-9): Mallory McConkey had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwest in a 63-49 win over Missouri Western (3-10). Jaelyn Haggard added 15 points off the bench, and Jillian Fleming put in 10 for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (12-7, 8-4): The Cyclones rolled to a 92-73 win over Texas Tech (9-10, 4-9) behind 21 points from Emily Ryan and 20 and 13 rebounds from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski added 17 points, and Kristin Scott scored 12 with nine boards.
Omaha (2-8, 1-4): Claire Kiliian had 29 points, six rebounds and three assists for Omaha in a 105-102 double overtime win over Western Illinois (4-15, 3-8). Josie Filer added 26 points and nine rebounds, and Lauren Frost (19 points) and Sophie Johnston (17 points) also hit for double figures.
Drake (10-8, 8-3): Grace Berg and Sarah Beth Gueldner had 17 points each, and Drake edged past Loyola Chicago (7-6, 5-4), 68-64. Allie Wooldridge added 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Monica Burich put in 10 points of her own for the Bulldogs.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/6)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 92 Texas Tech 73
West Virginia 81 Texas 75
Oklahoma State 91 Oklahoma 64
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 68 Loyola Chicago 64
Southern Illinois 43 Illinois State 41
Summit League
Omaha 105 Western Illinois 102 — 2 OT
South Dakota State 80 South Dakota 75
North Dakota 75 Denver 70
North Dakota State 78 Oral Roberts 63