(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa rolled, Drake and Kansas were also winners and Caitlin Clark had another remarkable performance in a tough loss for Iowa.
Check out the full women's college basketball rundown below.
Iowa (15-6, 9-3): Iowa's comeback fell short in a 98-90 loss to Michigan (20-2, 11-1) despite 46 points from Caitlin Clark. The Dowling alum buried six 3-pointers and handed out 10 assists while Monika Czinano and Kate Martin had 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Nebraska (17-5, 6-5): Nebraska couldn't overcome a slow start in an 80-65 loss to Maryland (17-6, 9-3). Ashley Scoggin scored 20 points and buried six 3-pointers while Isabelle Bourne had 11 points.
Creighton (16-6, 11-3): Marquette (16-5, 9-3) outscored Creighton 20-11 in the fourth quarter for a 50-47 win. Morgan Maly led the Bluejays with 14 points while Lauren Jensen scored nine points, and Rachael Saunders stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Northern Iowa (15-6, 8-2): The Panthers used a 34-13 first half in a 68-38 win over Valparaiso (7-15, 5-6). Grace Boffeli had a big game with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Karli Rucker led the Panthers' scoring efforts with 14 points. Kam Finley added 11 points in the win.
Drake (12-10, 4-7): Drake held off Loyola-Chicago (12-9, 4-6) for an 84-76 win. The Bulldogs had five scorers in double figures, led by 18 points from Megan Meyer. Grace Berg added 12, Allie Wooldridge scored 11, Maggie Bair tallied 10 and Maddie Petersen also scored 10. Katie Dinnebier did a little bit of everything with eight points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Kansas (15-5, 6-4): The Jayhawks beat TCU (6-13, 2-8), 75-60. Chandler Prater had a monster night off the bench with 17 points and eight rebounds while Taiyanna Jackson had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Zakiyah Franklin tallied 14 points and handed out six assists, and Holly Kersgieter scored 11 points and snagged five steals.