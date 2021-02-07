(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas picked up wins while Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha and K-State all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (10-6, 6-6): Iowa dropped a Big Ten Conference meeting with No. 17 Indiana (11-4, 9-2). Caitlin Clark scored 30 points for the Hawkeyes while Monika Czinano added 16. McKenna Warnock added 10 points and 15 rebounds in the defeat.
Nebraska (9-7, 7-6): Sam Haiby put in 20 points with four rebounds and three assists for Nebraska in a 78-62 loss to Rutgers (6-3, 2-3). Annika Stewart added 12 points and Ashley Scoggin put in 10 for the Huskers.
Omaha (2-9, 1-5): Ella Ogier and Sophie Johnston had 11 points each for Omaha in an 89-66 loss to Western Illinois (5-15, 4-8). Sarah Schmitt and Claire Killian had 10 apiece.
Kansas State (5-11, 0-9): Ayoka Lee had 21 points and five rebounds for K-State in a 64-52 loss to No. 8 Baylor (14-2, 9-1). Rachel Ranke added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wildcats.
Kansas (7-9, 3-7): Tina Stephens scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three blocks for Kansas in an 82-72 win over TCU (7-9, 2-9). Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 17 points and had 10 boards, and Holly Kersgieter pitched in 15 points. Aniya Thomas also scored 11 points, and Zakiyah Franklin put in 10 for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (7-7, 3-6): Missouri had five in double figures in an 85-75 win over Auburn (5-13, 0-10). LaDazhia Williams led the Tigers with 19 points while Haley Troup and Shug Dickson had 13 apiece. Aijha Blackwell added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Hayley Frank finished with 12 and five.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/7)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 64 Kansas State 52
Kansas 82 TCU 72
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 85 Iowa 72
Rutgers 78 Nebraska 62
Ohio State 83 Minnesota 59
Northwestern 63 Michigan State 60
Penn State 98 Wisconsin 74
Illinois 54 Purdue 49
Big East Conference
DePaul 87 Marquette 82
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 85 Auburn 74
Texas A&M 69 Arkansas 67
Summit League
Western Illinois 89 Omaha 66